TSPSC issues notification for 581 posts in SC, ST, BC welfare departments

The online submission of applications for direct recruitment to the notified posts will commence on January 6.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:25 PM, Fri - 23 December 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Friday issued a notification for 581 vacancies of Hostel Welfare Officer Grade-I and II, Matron Grade-I and II, Warden Grade-I and II, and Lady Superintendent in different welfare departments.

The notified vacancies include 228 Hostel Welfare Officers Grade-II Male in Scheduled Caste Development department, 140 Hostel Welfare Officers Grade-II in BC Welfare department and 106 Hostel Welfare Officer Grade-II in Tribal Welfare department.

The online submission of applications for direct recruitment to the notified posts will commence on January 6 and the last date to apply is up to 5 pm on January 27.

Applications can be submitted on the Commission’s website https://www.tspsc.gov.in/.