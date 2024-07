Telangana govt issues orders transferring IPS officers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 July 2024, 07:26 PM

Hyderabad: The State government has issued order transferring certain IPS officers on Monday. Accordingly, Paritosh Pankaj, IPS(2020), ASP, Bhadrachalam is transferred and posted as OSD, Kothagudem; Sirisetti Sankeerth, IPS(2020), ADC to Governor is retained as ADC to Governor in the rank of OSD (Addl.SP).

Likewise, G. Mahesh Babasaheb, IPS(2020) ASP., Eturunagaram, Mulugu, is transferred and posted as OSD., Mulugu; Patil Kantilal Subhash, IPS(2020) ASP., Bhainsa, Nirmal, is transferred and posted as DCP., South East Zone, Hyderabad, in the existing vacancy.

Similarly, Ankit Kumar Shankhawar, IPS(2020) ASP., Jangoan, Warangal., is transferred and posted as ASP., Bhadrachalam; Avinash Kumar, IPS(2021) Assault Commander, Greyhounds, is transferred and posted as ASP., Bhainsa, Nirmal; Sheshadrini Reddy, IPS(2021) Assault Commander, Greyhounds., is transferred and posted as ASP., Vemulawada and Shivam Upadhyaya, IPS(2021) Assault Commander, Greyhounds is transferred and posted as ASP., Eturunagaram, Mulugu.