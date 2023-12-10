Telangana Govt issues rescind orders for 54 corporation chairpersons including Saichand’s widow

Telangana government issued rescind orders, cancelling the appointments and extensions of tenures of chairpersons of as many as 54 State Corporations and other organisations with effect from December 7

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:50 PM, Sun - 10 December 23

Hyderabad: The State government issued rescind orders on Sunday, cancelling the appointments and extensions of tenures of chairpersons of as many as 54 State Corporations and other organisations with effect from December 7. These included the appointment of V Rajini Saichand, the widow of popular folk singer Saichand, as chairperson of the Telangana State Warehousing Corporation

Since they all happened to be the appointees of the BRS government, the chairpersons of a majority of the corporations had already tendered their resignations and sent them to the Chief Secretary a day before the new Chief Minister assumed office. However, the orders issued by Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari on Sunday have included more, stating that the orders would be in effect from December 7.

Consequently, personnel engaged on contract, outsourcing or hire basis in the personnel staff of these chairpersons or members would be terminated. Government employees drafted as personnel staff in their offices would be repatriated, the orders said.

Some of those among the 54 for whom the orders are applicable include V Rajini Saichand, the widow of popular folk singer Saichand, who was appointed as chairperson of the Telangana State Warehousing Corporation following Saichand’s death. Saichand was the chairman of the corporation at the time of his untimely demise. The appointment of former MLA Thatikonda Rajaiah as the chairman and director of the Telangana Rythu Bandhu Samithi was also rescinded.

The rescind orders also cancelled the extension of Prof R Limbadri as chairman of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, and also as vice-chairman-I of the Council, along with that of Prof V Venkataramana as Vice-chairman-II of the Council. Telangana State Media Academy chairman Allam Narayana, State Haj Committee chairman Mohammed Saleem and State Roads Development Corporation chairman and former MLA M Yadagiri Reddy were also among those whose appointment or extension orders were rescinded.