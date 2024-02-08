Telangana Govt implements 33 percent horizontal reservation for women in recruitment

In case of horizontal reservation, quota under each category will be filled based on the merit and later the number of women filled in each category will be determined

Published Date - 8 February 2024

Hyderabad: The State government has decided to implement 33 percent horizontal reservation for women in the matter of direct recruitment to various posts.

The government recently issued an order directing the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), departments of secretariat and heads of the departments to implement the horizontal reservation for women in all categories in the direct recruitment to posts for which men and women are equally suited.

The heads have been asked to implement this in all ongoing recruitments without earmarking any roster points for women following the law laid down by the Supreme Court. The move comes following interim orders of the High Court in various cases pertaining to implementation of the horizontal reservation for women.

As for the vertical reservation rule, the reserved category candidates can compete for non-reserved posts under merit. This will not affect their quota in the respective category.

In case of horizontal reservation, quota under each category will be filled based on the merit and later the number of women filled in each category will be determined. If such number is less than 33 per cent, horizontal reservation will be implemented and requisite number of women will be selected by removing corresponding number of candidates from bottom of the list relating to a category.

For example, under the horizontal reservation, quota for BCs will be filled in the order of merit. Later, out of the total candidates, the number of women is determined. If such number is equal to or more than 33 per cent, then there will be no further selection in the BC category. But if there is a shortfall of women after filling up in the order of merit, a requisite number of women will be selected by deleting corresponding number candidates from bottom of the list relating to the BC category.