‘Telangana govt planning to spend Rs 300 crore on oil palm cultivation in Siddipet’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:27 PM, Wed - 7 September 22

Harish Rao said the State government had a plan in place to encourage the farmers to take up oil palm cultivation.

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday said farmers cultivating oil palm can earn regular income like an employee. Addressing the gathering after distributing the new Aasara pensions to beneficiaries in Siddipet, the Minister said the State government had a plan in place to encourage the farmers to take up oil palm cultivation.

The Minister further said that the government is planning to spend Rs 300 crore on oil palm cultivation in the Siddipet district alone. Accusing the Opposition parties of resorting to mudslinging on the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), Harish Rao said the union Ministers were making contradicting comments on the project. Earlier, Harish Rao released fishlings into the Ura Cheuruvu in Rajagopalet Village of Nagangur mandal.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the BJP leaders must be invited to Ura Cheruvu to let them see the benefit of the KLIS. When Congress and TDP were in power, Harish said that minor irrigation tanks were never filled with river water. The Minister also distributed Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubharak cheques to 137 beneficiaries during another programme in the MLA Camp office.