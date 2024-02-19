Telangana Govt raises upper age limit by 2 years for Uniform Services

Telangana Government has issued orders, raising the maximum age limit by two years for appointment by direct recruitment to various services/ categories of posts in uniform services by two years

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 February 2024, 10:54 PM

Hyderabad: The State Government has issued orders, raising the maximum age limit by two years for appointment by direct recruitment to various services/ categories of posts in uniform services in the Police, Fire, Prisons, Special Protection Force (SPF), Excise, Transport and Forest Departments by two years, in addition to five years, for a period of two years, the Government Order (GO MS No 31 date February 8, 2024, said.

Also Read TSPSC Group-I fresh notification for 563 posts released