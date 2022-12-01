Telangana govt sanctions 3,897 posts in 9 medical colleges

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:52 PM, Thu - 1 December 22

Hyderabad: In a major boost to healthcare services and medical education, the State government on Thursday sanctioned creation of 3897 posts in various categories in nine new medical colleges and attached hospitals.

The State government has sanctioned 433 posts each to the nine government medical colleges and the attached government general hospitals at Rajanna Sircilla, Kamareddy, Vikarabad, Khammam, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Kumarambheem Asifabad, Jangaon and Nirmal.

The recruitment of these posts will be taken-up in 33 different categories.

Health Minister, T Harish Rao on Thursday said the sanction of 3897 posts is a huge boost for Aarogya Telangana under the leadership of Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao.

“Big boost to Aarogya Telangana, under the visionary leadership of CM KCR garu to provide accessible healthcare for all. TS Govt accorded sanction for creation of 3897 posts in various categories in 9 medical colleges and attached government general hospitals under Director Medical Education,” Harish Rao on Thursday tweeted.

The Health, Medical and Family Welfare (HM&FW) department of Telangana will initiate the process to fill up the sanctioned posts after obtaining concurrence of the Finance department. The HM&FW department was requested to take necessary action in the matter, Government Order (GO Ms No 181) dated November 30, 2022, from Special Chief Secretary, K Ramakrishna Rao (Finance), said.