Telangana govt sanctions Rs 1,479 cr to establish 8 more medical colleges

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:16 PM, Sat - 6 August 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: The State government on Saturday accorded administrative sanction of Rs.1,479 crore to establish eight more medical colleges and upgrade attached government general hospitals in Telangana.

The eight districts where medical colleges will be established and the government general hospitals to be upgraded are Rajanna Siricilla, Vikarabad, Khammam, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Asifabad and Jangaon.

Each medical college will be developed with a capacity to offer 100 MBBS seats and the attached government hospital will be upgraded commensurate with the number of medical seats. The State government has identified the Roads and Buildings (R&B) department for constructing the eight new medical colleges while the upgradation works of the eight medical colleges, procurement of medical infrastructure, diagnostic and hospital equipment and furniture will be taken up by Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC).

At present, all the attached government hospitals in the eight districts, which will be upgraded, fall under the jurisdiction of the Telangana Vaidya Vidhan Parishad (TVVP). The State government has transferred the administrative control of these government hospitals from TVVP to the Director of Medical Education (DME).

Before statehood in 2014, the Telangana region had four medical colleges with a capacity of 700 MBBS seats. Since then, the Telangana government adopted expansion of medical education in a phased manner.

In the first phase, four medical colleges were added in Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Suryapet and Siddipet which have been operational for the last four years, and the overall number of MBBS seats increased to 1640 in Telangana.

In the second phase, the State government established eight more medical colleges at Sangareddy, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Wanaparthy, Kothagudem, Nagarkurnool and Ramagundam. The eight new medical colleges are expected to start functioning from this academic year i.e. 2022-2023.

Eight new medical colleges:

1. Rajanna Siricilla: Rs. 166 crore

2. Vikarabad: Rs. 235 crore

3. Khammam: Rs. 166 crore

4. Kamareddy: Rs. 235 crore

5. Karimnagar: Rs 150 crore

6. Jayashankar Bhupalpally: Rs.168 crore

7. Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Rs.169 crore

8. Jangaon: 190 crore

9. Total funds to develop 8 medical colleges: Rs. 1479 crore

10. Medical colleges to add 800 MBBS seats with each college having 100 MBBS seats