Telangana Govt to come up with annual recruitment calendar soon: Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:39 PM, Wed - 15 June 22

File Photo

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has said that the State government will soon come up with an annual recruitment calendar for the benefit of the job aspirants in Telangana.

Addressing the job aspirants during the Telangana Today-Namasthe Telangana awareness programme on preparing for government jobs in Siddipet on Wednesday, the Minister said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has directed the officials to prepare the recruitment calendar which will clearly indicate how many vacancies will arise in each of every department in each year. He said that the initiative will help to understand the job aspirants and how many jobs will be vacant in the coming year in each and every category and department. Accordingly, Rao said that job aspirants can plan their preparation.

As part of the recruitment calendar, Rao said that the government will fill each and every vacancy in the government sector within a year after the job falls vacant. Since the government has decided to fill 91,000 posts in different departments this year, Rao said everyone in the State was terming the year 2022 Udyoganama Samastaram ( A year of jobs). He further said that they had issued notifications for over 1.5 lakh posts before this year. While they could complete the recruitment of over 1.35 lakh posts so far, the Minister said that the recruitment of the notifications for 15,000 jobs was stalled due to various court cases.

Suggesting aspirants not to get disappointed if they fail to crack the State recruitment examinations, he said that department public sector companies of the union government were also recruiting every year. Apart from the government sector, Rao educated them that there were plenty of opportunities in the private sector. He said that for the candidates, who were having potential, the sky is the limit for growth in the private sector. Talking about the free coaching being provided by him in Siddipet, Rao said that he was providing TET coaching to 600 and Constable coaching for over 1,300 aspirants.

The Minister said that he has been providing free coaching to the job aspirants for the last six years free of cost. Asking the job aspirants to draw inspiration from CSB IAS Academy founder Balalatha, founder of Vepa Academy of Learning and Employability Skills Dr CS Vepa, Additional Collector Muzammil Khan, and youngsters Buddhi Akhil and Sridhar who cracked the Civil Services recently. He further said that the women will have more opportunities because the Telangana government had reserved 33 percent of Police jobs for women. Suggesting them to stay away from social networking sites, and smartphones until the examination is completed, Rao said that the government has decided to give two months gap between every examination to allow the aspirants to concentrate well on each examination. He said that they have issued notifications to over 31,000 posts this year. Rao said that they will shortly give notification for over 9,200 Group-IV jobs shortly.

Editor Namaste Telangana Tigulla Krishna Murthy has called upon the job aspirants to just concentrate on goals until they achieve them. Asking them to draw inspiration from Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Finance Minister T Harish Rao, Murthy said that they will have clarity on their goal and the way to achieve it successfully.

Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Zilla Parishad Chairperson V Roja Sharma, MLCs Farooq Hussain, Dr V Yadava Reddy, Additional Collector Muzammil Khan, and others were present. Namaste Telangana Bureau in charge Kathula Srinivas Reddy and Assistant Manager Circulation Ganesh Tanduri were the coordinators of the day-long meeting.