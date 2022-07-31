Telangana Govt to give Rs 10,000 to ‘flood affected’ in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:02 PM, Sun - 31 July 22

Minister P Ajay Kumar.

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar announced that the State government will deposit Rs 10,000 compensation in the bank accounts of Godavari flood families in Kothagudem district from August 1 onwards.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao during his recent visit to Bhadrachalam to inspect flood affected areas announced that Rs 10,000 compensation will be given along with 20 kg rice and 5 kg pulses to each flood affected family free of charge for two months, he said.

Ajay Kumar said that the distribution of rice and pulses to the affected families has already been completed, while the Identification of flood affected families has been carried out by officials in a transparent manner.

He reminded that the Chief Minister has announced Rs.1000 crores towards finding a permanent solution to the flood problems in Bhadrachalam area and to build colonies on higher ground for flood victims taking into consideration the urban contour levels.