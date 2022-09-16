Telangana govt to initiate Charminar Historical Precinct Revitalization Plan

Published Date - 07:55 PM, Fri - 16 September 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: The State government has embarked on initiating Charminar Historical Precinct Revitalization Plan, a Comprehensive Master Plan that would be integrated with social and economic revitalisation strategies to ensure the sustainable development of the historic precinct.

For the project, the government will collaborate with Aga Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC) and Think City, a social purpose organization that aims to make cities more people-friendly, resilient and liveable. The Quli Qutb Shah Development Authority (QQSUDA) and the National Institute of Urban Management (NIUM) will be spearheading the project.

Though the Charminar Pedestrianization Project was initiated in 1998 by the GHMC, absence of an integrated social and economic strategy, has hit the project resulting in slow progress. It is in this backdrop, the MA&UD Minister, K.T. Rama Rao has embarked on initiating the Charminar Historical Precinct Revitalization Plan.

In pursuance of the same, Special Chief Secretary, MA&UD, Arvind Kumar has initiated discussions with Luis Monreal -Director General, Aga Khan Trust for Culture, Ratish Nanda -Chief Executive, AKTC and Hamdan Abdul Majeed -Managing Director, Think City – Malaysia, to partner with the Government of Telangana to envision this prestigious project.

Bestowing renewed impetus and looking beyond architectural restoration, the Charminar Historical Precinct Revitalization Plan will be a Comprehensive Master Plan integrated with a social and economic revitalization plan to ensure sustainable development of the historic precinct, a statement issued here said.

After Telangana State was formed, works that were taken up under the CPP included construction of a buffer zone around the monument. Presently, vehicles are not being allowed near the monument as the construction of the buzzer zone has been completed. Works related to displaying uniform name boards on the shops located around the monument was also taken up.

The recent other proposal include restoration of Murgi Chowk, popularly known as Mahbub Chowk Market. Also, a proposal for conservation and development of Sardar Mahal into a cultural centre has been approved by the GHMC Standing Committee and is likely to be placed before the GHMC Council meeting slated on September 20 for ratification.