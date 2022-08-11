Telangana govt to issue 10 lakh new Aasara pensions from Aug 15

Hyderabad: The State Cabinet on Thursday sanctioned 10 lakh fresh Aasara (social security) pensions in Telangana. The fresh pensions will be issued commencing from August 15, taking the total beneficiaries to 36 lakh in the State. The Cabinet has also cleared the model Aasara pension cards to be issued to all beneficiaries.

The marathon meeting of the State Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragati Bhavan, lasted for more than six hours. The Cabinet discussed at length on the State’s financial condition and mobilisation of resources in the wake of decline in allocations from the Centre.

Telangana had registered a growth rate of 15.3 per cent in its State revenues, despite the Central government reducing allocations by 12.9 per cent this year under Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) and other allocations compared to last fiscal. The Cabinet observed that as against Rs 1.84 lakh crore spent by the State government, the Centre had contributed only RS 5,200 crore under various CSS which is mere three per cent. Similarly, the union government released only Rs 47,312 crore to Telangana under CSS over the last eight years.

The officials also informed that there was inordinate delay in release of funds by the union government to the States due to newly introduced systems. Further, they pointed out that delay in approvals and restrictions on market borrowings as per FRBM (Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management), was also hampering the growth of the State.

As per the Cabinet decision, the mass recital of national anthem will be organised in all urban and rural local bodies across the State at 11.30 am on August 16, as part of the diamond jubilee celebrations of Indian independence. Marking the occasion, the Cabinet cleared the names of 75 reformed prisoners from various prisons in the State.

The proposals were approved for construction of a new hospital complexes in the Health department premises and the ENT hospital at Koti, apart from one at Sarojini Devi Eye hospital in Mehdipatnam.

The Cabinet sanctioned 10 specialist doctors posts to ENT hospital at Koti. The Cabinet also cleared the proposals to fill 5,111 vacant posts of Anganwadi teachers and Aayas in the government schools at the earliest.

It has been decided not to hold the proposed special session of the State Assembly and all the local bodies on August 21, as part of the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Indian Independence. The decision was taken in view of requests from several elected representatives considering numerous weddings and other functions on the same day.

The Chief Minister directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to expedite the distribution of land pattas to the poor under GO 58 and Go 59. It has also been decided to constitute an officials committee to address the issues pertaining to construction of new houses under Grama Kanthams. The committee will be asked to submit a report within 15 days after its constitution, to find a permanent solution.

Further, the Cabinet approved allotment of 15 acres land for development of Autonagar at Vikarabad. Another 30 acres were allotted to Thandur market committee at Yalala. Around 45 acres were allotted to Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation at Shabad for setting up Shabad stones polishing units.