‘Telangana govt to offer Rs 1 lakh aid to practitioners of BC caste occupations’

Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao made this announcement during a meeting of Athmeeya Sammelanam held in Palakurthi constituency

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 PM, Mon - 29 May 23

Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao during his visit to Palakurthi on Monday.

Jangaon: Panchayat Raj Minister, Errabelli Dayakar Rao has said that State government is taking steps to support individuals belonging to BC castes. Eligible individuals engaged in caste-based occupations will soon receive a financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each. He made this announcement during a meeting of Athmeeya Sammelanam held in Palakurthi constituency on Monday.

During his address, Minister Rao revealed that Rs 100 crore had been allocated for various projects within the constituency. These projects include the construction of a degree college, community halls for each group, and the development of historical and spiritual sites. A degree college, costing Rs 50 crore, will be established in Palakurthi. Additionally, community halls will be constructed at a cost of Rs 5 lakh each, while the historical and spiritual sites in Palakurthi will undergo a comprehensive development worth Rs 50 crore. “Palakurthi has already witnessed development worth Rs 150 crore.

As part of our ongoing efforts, a degree college will commence its operations from the upcoming academic year,” stated Minister Rao.

DCCB Chairman Marneni Ravinder Rao, present at the event, commended Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for fulfilling all the promises made to the people. He further expressed appreciation for the rapid development achieved during Minister Errabelli’s tenure in Palakurthi Constituency. Meanwhile, Errabelli Trust Chairperson Usha Dayakar Rao dismissed the allegations made against her husband Dayakar Rao about his educational qualifications by some Opposition party leaders. As a part of his tour, Minister Rao has also laid foundation for the development works of Pochamma temple and inaugurated the ‘Vaikunthadhamam’ at Palakurthi.

