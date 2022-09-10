Telangana govt to set up 33 new Gurukuls in State: Puvvada

Minister P Ajay Kumar and Collector VP Gautham had lunch with students at a Gurukul in Khammam on Saturday.

Khammam: The State government has been making efforts to establish another 33 Gurukuls in Telangana in October month, revealed Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

As part of Swachh Gurukul week undertaken across the State, the minister attended a programme at Dr. BR Ambedkar Social Welfare Residential College at NSP camp area in Khammam city on Saturday. NCC cadets gave him a grand welcome.

Ajay Kumar along with the district Collector VP Gautham inspected the kitchen, dining room, store room and the college premises before having lunch with the students. Addressing a gathering on the occasion he said the government aims to create healthy and clean Gurukuls.

The government launched Swachh Gurukul initiative following the spread of dengue, typhoid, malaria, diarrhea and viral fevers due to incessant rains and adverse weather conditions, besides food poisoning cases. Officials need to join students for lunch as often as possible to check the food quality, he suggested.

To keep the surroundings of the Gurukuls clean, participation from the principals, teachers, students, parents, local public representatives and district officials was a must. The government has established Gurukuls to offer quality education to poor students and they must be maintained in an hygienic way.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was credited with establishing the highest number of Gurukuls in the State. The government which owned the responsibility of providing quality education with special attention to every student was spending Rs 1.20 lakh on each student in Gurukuls, he noted.

The teaching and non-teaching staff at Gurukuls should take due care of students and should not be neglecting in the matter of food and accommodation. Students should pay special attention to their health, must maintain cleanliness and make use of government schemes, Ajay Kumar suggested.

He stressed on the need for Swachh Gurukul activity to continue forever. In the days to come the government would prepare progress reports on the health of Gurukul students, their behavior and progress in education.

Health screening of every student, who returns from home would be done. A warden along with an ANM would be available 24 hours for monitoring students in Gurukuls, the minister informed.