Telangana govt to set up textile clusters in Dubbaka

The weavers went through the textile park to understand how their Sircilla counterparts adopted new technologies

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:33 PM, Mon - 22 May 23

Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy is examining cloths at Sarampally Textile Park in Rajanna Siricilla district on Monday.

Siddipet: With an aim to provide a glimpse to weavers in Dubbaka of what Sircilla weavers had achieved during the last few years, Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy took weavers from Dubbaka to Saramally Textile Park in Rajanna Sircilla district following instructions from IT Minister KT Rama Rao.

The weavers went through the textile park to understand how their Sircilla counterparts adopted new technologies to produce better designs and market them.

The MP said Dubbaka weavers would be imparted training to understand modern technologies which were being used in Sircilla, Pochampally and Warangal.

The State government would set up textile clusters in Dubbaka on the lines of Sircilla to provide a livelihood to weavers of Dubbaka.

He said Minister Rama Rao had assured him all support to replicate the work of Sircilla in Dubbaka shortly.

Also Read Telangana’s Kaleshwaram recognised as an enduring symbol of engineering progress by ASCE