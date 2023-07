Telangana govt transfers 22 Municipal Commissioners

Published Date - 09:50 PM, Sat - 15 July 23

Hyderabad: The State government on Saturday issued orders transferring 22 municipal commissioners.

B Geeta Radhika, working as Joint Director at CDMA is transferred and posted in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. T Krishna Mohan Reddy working as Badangpet Municipal Commissioner is posted as Joint Director at CDMA.

Ramagundam Municipal Commissioner B Suman Rao is posted as Badangpet Municipal Commissioner. Meerpet Municipal Commissioner Ch Nageshwar is transferred as Ramagundam Municipal Commissioner.

Nagaram Municipal Commissioner A Vani is transferred as Meerpet Municipal Commissioner. Palwancha Municipal Commissioner Ch Srikanth is transferred as Thurkayamjal Municipal Commissioner.

Ramagundam Deputy Commissioner K Narayan Rao is transferred and posted in GHMC. Dammaiguda Municipal Commissioner A Swamy is transferred as Palwancha Municipal Commissioner.

Miryalguda Municipal Commissioner P Ravindra Sagar is transferred as Ibrahimpatnam Municipal Commissioner. G Rajender Kumar is posted as Nagaram Municipal Commissioner.

Pocharam Municipality Assistant Municipal Commissioner A Suresh is transferred as Assistant Municipal Commissioner, GHMC. Turkayamjal Municipal Commissioner Md. Saber Ali is transferred Ghatkesar Municipal Commissioner.

M Poornachander is posted as Miryalguda Municipal Commissioner is transferred Peddamberpet Municipal Commissioner. Peddamberpet Municipal Commissioner B Satyanarayana Reddy is transferred as Assistant Commissioner, Khammam.

Kothapalli Municipal Commissioner K Venumadhav is transferred Nandikonda Municipal Commissioner. Ghatkesar Municipal Commissioner P Veman Reddy is transferred as Pocharam Municipal Commissioner.

Karimnagar Deputy Commissioner R Triyambakeshwar Rao is transferred and posted as Ramagundam Deputy Commissioner. Husnabad Municipal Commissioner S Rajamallaiah is transferred as Dammaiguda Municipal Commissioner.

Ibrahimpatnam Municipal Commissioner Mohd.Yousuf is transferred and posted in GHMC. Sultanabad Municipal Commissioner M R Rajashekar is transferred as Husnabad Municipal Commissioner.

Luxettipet Municipal Commissioner A Venkatesh is transferred as Kothapalli Municipal Commissioner.

