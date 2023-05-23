Telangana Govt will reinstate all terminated 196 artisans: Jagadish Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:45 PM, Tue - 23 May 23

File Photo: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy

Hyderabad: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Tuesday announced that all the 196 artisans, whose services were terminated for participating in a strike called for by Telangana Vidyut Employees union and Ittehad Electricity Contract Employees union on April 25, would be reinstated.

The Minister made the announcement during a meeting with Malakpet AIMIM MLA Ahmed Abdullah Bala, Transco and Genco Chairman and Managing Director D Prabhakar Rao, SPDCL CMD G Raghuma Reddy and representatives of artisan unions at the Secretariat. He advised the union leaders not to go on strike in future as it would affect the power supply in the State.

Over 23,000 artisans working in various power utilities in the State went on an indefinite strike in pursuance of their demands on April 25 and the power utility management terminated 196 artisans from their service. The strike was called off by the unions on the next day on the assurance that all the terminated artisans would be reinstated. Honouring the assurances given to the union leaders, the Energy Minister made an announcement in this regard.

