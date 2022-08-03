Telangana govt working to strengthen education system in State: Puvvada

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:53 PM, Wed - 3 August 22

Minister P Ajay Kumar and Collector VP Gautham distributed textbooks to students of KGBV in Khammam on Wednesday.

Khammam: The State government has been working to strengthen the education system in the State and as part of that, English medium has been introduced in government schools, said Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

He along with District Collector VP Gautham distributed free bilingual (English and Telugu) textbooks and uniforms to students at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV), Velugumatla in Khammam on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the government schools have now become synonymous with quality teaching. He told the students to study well to reach higher positions in life and education serves as a foundation to achieve desired goals.

Ajay Kumar interacted with the students enquiring about quality of food being served as per the menu and other facilities at the KGBV. Uniforms and textbooks were distributed to as many as 364 students.

Later in the day, the Minister inspected the construction work of the new collectorate complex which was being built at a cost of Rs.44 crore on an area of 1,69,000 square feet at VV Palem. He expressed anger at the concerned officials after observing that the work was incomplete.

He asked why there was negligence in the work’s execution as there was no progress in the work since his last visit to the construction site. The minister directed the officials to complete the construction work of the collectorate complex at the earliest.

Ajay Kumar moved around the building asking the authorities about progress of electrical works, installation of ceiling fans, drainage, water supply, parking and tiling works. He said the new collectorate was being built for the administrative convenience and to provide quality services to the people under one roof, hence quality must be maintained in the work.

Officials explained that the construction work of the main building slabs has already been completed and the civil works were underway. Flooring work has already been completed in many rooms, they said.