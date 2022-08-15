Telangana govt’s innovative schemes became role model to India: Gangula

Published: 15 August 22

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that the State government has become a role model to the country with its numerous innovative schemes.

Participating in the 75th Independence Day celebrations held in police parade grounds here on Monday, the Minister said after the formation of Telangana State, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, a visionary leader has constructed irrigation projects to supply irrigable water to each and every acre of farm land. Besides providing uninterrupted and quality power supply, the State government had also implemented Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima schemes to protect the farmers’ interests.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar informed that Rs 177.67 crore was deposited in the bank accounts of 1,81,725 farmers in the district for the Vaanakalam 2022 season. Out of 456 farmers died so far, Rs 20.05 crore was provided to the kin of 401 deceased farmers under Rythu Bima scheme.

Though there were two private medical college in Karimnagar, the State government has sanctioned a medical college to the district recently. The medical college will be developed with 100 MBBS seats at an expenditure of Rs 150 crore, he informed and thanked the Chief Minister for sanctioning medical college and issuing the GO to upgrade the district headquarters hospital.

Talking about the State government’s prestigious programme Dalit Bandhu scheme, he said that in order to bring a comprehensive growth in the lives of Dalits, the Chief Minister has introduced the scheme, which was launched in Huzurabad constituency on pilot basis. As against 17,840 Dalit families identified for the scheme in the Assembly segment, so far 15,373 units were grounded by spending Rs 1,766.16 crore including 2,415 dairy units, 8,356 transport vehicles, 130 manufacturing units, 1,937 retail shops, 2,322 service/supply units and 213 agricultural related instruments.

In order to fulfill the own house dreams of the poor, the State government has introduced double bedroom housing schemes and sanctioned 6,494 houses to the district. Of this, 789 houses have been completed. While the agreements for 4,907 houses were completed, construction works of 276 houses were started.

The face of Karimnagar town has been changed with various developmental works taken up under smart city scheme. Roads, drainages and storm water drainages were taken up with Rs 520 crore.

Besides the 24 hours water supply scheme, the works of underground drainage, integrated command control system, bio-mining, rainwater harvesting system, digital library, smart classrooms and basic facilities in government schools were in progress.

The Manair River Front project taken up with Rs 410 crore is going to be a jewel in the crown of Karimnagar town. Informing that the works of cable bridge have reached to final stage, he said that boating, water sports, laser show, yoga center, landscaping and guest houses would be developed under the downstream of Lower Manair Dam as part of MRF project.

To bring change in the lives of the weaving community, the state government has introduced the Nethanna Bima scheme on the line of Rythu Bima. Rs 3.47 crore cash credit loan was provided to 19 primary handloom cooperative societies in the district.