Telangana grandly celebrates festivals of all religions: Indrakaran

He participated in mass prayers and cutting of cakes held at different churches in several parts of the district on Sunday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:41 PM, Sun - 25 December 22

Minister Indrakaran Reddy cuts a cake to mark Christmas celebrated at a church in Nirmal on Sunday.

Nirmal: Forest Minister Indrakarakaran Reddy said that the State government was celebrating festivals of various religions on a grand note. He participated in mass prayers and cutting of cakes held at different churches in several parts of the district on Sunday.

Indrakaran Reddy said that the government was distributing gifts to the followers of Christianity helping them celebrate the festival with self-respect. He stated that people of the State lead a happy life with the blessings of Jesus and told the public to shun selfishness and live with love for others, which was an ideal for mankind as advised by Messiah.

Later, the minister inaugurated a Kalyana mandapam or venue of weddings and a commercial complex on the premises of Sri Laxmi Venkateshwara Swamy Devasthanam at Devarakota in Nirmal town. He said that the venue was built at a cost of Rs 50 lakh. He opined that the facility would be a boon to the poor, who could hire it to perform weddings by paying nominal charges.

Indrakaran stated that 600 temples were renovated in Nirmal district alone as he helms the department of the endowment. He said that various structures of the temple would be built soon. He appreciated those who generously donated for the construction of the commercial complex, which was created at an estimated cost of Rs 38 lakh.

Municipal chairman Gandrath Eshwar, temple governing council chairman Laxminarayana, Farmers Cooperative Society Chairman Dharmaji Rajender, Agriculture Market Committee chairman Chiluka Ramana, Nirmal BRS town president Marugonda Ramu and many others were present.