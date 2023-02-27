Telangana: Hall tickets for TGUG-CET 2023 available for download

TGUG-CET-2023 is scheduled to be held from 2.30 pm and 5 pm on March 5
Hyderabad: The hall tickets for TGUG-CET-2023, for admission into first year degree courses for tribal welfare and social welfare residential degree colleges for the academic year 2023-24, are available for download through the website https://www.tswreis.ac.in/, Secretary, Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TTWREIS) in a press release on Monday said.
