Telangana: Hall tickets for TGUG-CET 2023 available for download

TGUG-CET-2023 is scheduled to be held from 2.30 pm and 5 pm on March 5

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:12 PM, Mon - 27 February 23

TGUG-CET-2023 is scheduled to be held from 2.30 pm and 5 pm on March 5

Hyderabad: The hall tickets for TGUG-CET-2023, for admission into first year degree courses for tribal welfare and social welfare residential degree colleges for the academic year 2023-24, are available for download through the website https://www.tswreis.ac.in/, Secretary, Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TTWREIS) in a press release on Monday said.

The TGUG-CET-2023 is scheduled to be held from 2.30 pm and 5 pm on March 5.

Also Read TS ECET-2023 to be conducted on May 20