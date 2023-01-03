KTR assures help to Sircilla youngster stranded in Dubai

A resident of BY Nagar in Sircilla town, Sheik Imran had gone to Dubai two months ago to work with a firm that reportedly offered him a visa.

Published Date - 08:49 PM, Tue - 3 January 23

File Photo

Rajanna-Sircilla: The video of a youngster, who ran into trouble in Dubai, has triggered a response from IT Minister KT Rama Rao, who has assured help to bring him back home.

A resident of BY Nagar in Sircilla town, Sheik Imran had gone to Dubai two months ago to work with a firm that reportedly offered him a visa. However, according to a video his friends shared on Twitter, the firm, instead of giving him the job he was initially promised, was forcing him to do other works. He was also without food for the last few days, he says in the video, requesting help from the Minister to get him back to Telangana.

We will work with @cgidubai and @IndembAbuDhabi to bring you back to India @KTRoffice please coordinate with NRI affairs department https://t.co/gZWQHZ0p9D — KTR (@KTRTRS) January 3, 2023



The Minister, responding a tweet tagging him, said he would get in touch with the Consul General of India in Dubai and the Indian Embassy to get Imran back home. He also asked his office to coordinate with the NRI Affairs department.