KTR condoles death of disabled writer Rajeshwari

Differently-abled writer from Sircilla, Rajeshwari, who was suffering from ill-health for the past sometime, died on Wednesday afternoon.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:30 PM, Wed - 28 December 22

Rajanna-Sircilla: IT and Municipal Administration Minister, KT Rama Rao has expressed his condolence over the death of the writer Boora Rajeshwari.

Expressing condolences, Rama Rao said that the way Rajeshwari emerged as a writer by learning letters by overcoming disability was more inspiring. Instead of getting disappointed, she started writing poems by making her legs as hands.

She proved that disability was only to the body but not to thoughts and aspirations. The life of Rajeshwari was an inspiration to many people, the Minister said.