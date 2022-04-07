Telangana HC directs Nizam Trust asked to produce trust deed

Hyderabad: A two-Judge panel of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Satish Chander Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavilli on Thursday directed the Nizam Trust to produce the trust deed before the court in a week. The panel was dealing with a public interest litigation filed by Syed Azgar Hussain, a practicing advocate, in connection with the illegal encroachments and demolition of religious heritage building Ashoorkhana Peerla Chavadi namely Niyaz Khana at Darulshifa in Hyderabad.

The petitioner contended that the respondents along with GHMC Town Planning Section of Charminar Circle by misrepresenting the ownership and filing misconstrued information notified the property as Wakf Institutions and published in Andhra Pradesh Gazette which is also governed by the Nizams Trust deeds. The Nizam Trust stated that the property in question was an old building supported with a wooden pillar and roof covered tiles, but not sure whether the said property came under the Nizam Trust or Wakf Board. After hearing both the parties the panel directed the Nizam Trust to produce their trust deed for clarification.

The same panel on Thursday appointed Senior Counsel L Ravichander as Amicus and required him to forthwith visit two government school for the virtually impaired in the city and submit his report by April 12. The panel treated a news item in an English Daily, complaining that the state of the affairs in the school at Darushifa for boys was very badly managed. Government Pleader Sanjeev informed the court that the schools were proper and only that the boys school did not have a proper hostel as the hostel was under construction. Not satisfied with the statement of the government, the panel proceeded to appoint the senior counsel as its Amicus. The panel then requested the senior counsel to proceed to the sight for inspection so that the government did not affect the veracity of the inspection. The court also appointed Swetcha, a lady advocate to assist the Senior Counsel in the matter. It is reported that the Senior Counsel and Swetcha immediately went and visited the said two schools.

The same panel on Thursday directed the state government to take appropriate measures regarding the continuation of the Kamala Nehru Polytechnic for Women college in Hyderabad. The panel was dealing with a PIL filed by Shantha Sinha being aggrieved by the order by the State Education Board for discontinuance of 8 Diploma courses as aided courses in Kamala Nehru Polytechnic for Women Hyderabad. The petitioner pointed out that the said diploma cour0ses provided by the college not only subsidized the fees for girls but also got them employed by the age of 18 years. The panel after hearing pointed out that the court cannot ask an institution to continue the courses even though it was for a public cause as they were limited by Article 226. However, the panel directed the state government to take appropriate measures regarding the continuation of Kamala Nehru Polytechnic for Women college in Hyderabad.

