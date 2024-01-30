Telangana HC advocate sets new record: Types alphabets backwards in 2.69 seconds

Telangana High Court advocate SK Ashraf set a new record for the "Fastest time to type the alphabets backwards," achieving it in just 2.69 seconds and surpassing the previous record of 3.70 seconds

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 January 2024, 10:41 PM

Hyderabad: SK Ashraf, a practicing advocate in the Telangana High Court, attempted for the title of ‘Fastest time to type the alphabets backwards’ in 2.69 seconds which broke the existing record of 3.70 seconds.

According to a press release, the event took place in Telangana High Court Advocate Bar Association Hall under the Former High Court Advocates Bar Association former president, V Raghunath and Present Executive Committee High Court Sports & Cultural Secretary, Sharada Katakam, Vice President, C. Kalyan Rao, Secretary, Katta Pradeep Kumar, Secertary, Devender Puli, Treasurer, V.Poornasri, senior members, Srinivas Rao Kallakuri, Mummineni Srinivasa Rao and other life members of the THCAA.