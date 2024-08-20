Telangana HC hears writ petition filed by Venu Swamy to set aside summons issued by Women’s Commission

Hyderabad: 1. Justice Surepalli Nanda on Tuesday heard the writ petition filed by Venu Swamy an astrologer, seeking to set aside summons issued to him by Telangana State Commission for Women. The summons were issued by the Commission in relation to his comments on Actor Naga Chaitanya Engagment with Shobita Dhulipala. The petitioner moved a lunch motion today seeking urgency in the matter, contending that the said summon was issued to him in an unjust manner, also lacking power and jurisdiction. Ponnam Ashok Goud counsel for petitioner contended that the commission had no authority or jurisdiction to issue notices. The counsel further contended that the notices are arbitrary and violative of fundamental rights and against to the provisions of the Telangana State Women Commission Act 1998. The public prosecutor told the High Court that he was making false and fraudulent comments in the name of astrology. The Judge after hearing the said submissions, enquired about the power and jurisdiction of the Women’s Commission in issuing summons. However, the matter was adjourned to Wednesday for clarification.

2. Justice Pulla Karthik of Telangana High Court granted interim stay of departmental proceedings against sub-inspector at central crime station, Malkajgiri Rachakonda Commissionerate. The judge was dealing with a writ plea filed by G Narasimhulu challenging the arbitrary actions of the Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda Commissionerate in initiating departmental proceedings against the petitioner despite pendency of criminal proceedings in respect of the same charge. The counsel for the petitioner contended that proceeding were initiated in highhanded manner. He further contended that the respondent authorities disregarded several representations of the petitioner and proceeded towards initiating departmental proceedings in contravention of the law laid down by the Apex court in Capt. M. Paul Anthony v. Bharat Gold Mines Ltd and another. The Judge after considering the said submissions and the position of law laid down by the apex court, granted stay of departmental proceedings against the petitioner till the conclusion of the criminal proceedings. The judge further directed the respondent authorities to file their response.