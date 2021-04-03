Telangana HC tells State to appoint Addl Public Prosecutors

Court directed the state to conduct the recruitment process in a time-bound manner and directed it to file a fresh affidavit stating the steps being taken for the appointment of the Additional Public Prosecutors

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:06 am

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, in a suo moto PIL recorded the statement of the state that the Director of Prosecutions was appointed for Telangana. This post was lying vacant for the past two years.

The state also said vacancies for 174 Additional Public Prosecutors were notified and steps being taken to hold examinations. The court directed the state to conduct the recruitment process in a time-bound manner and directed it to file a fresh affidavit stating the steps being taken for the appointment of the Additional Public Prosecutors. The case was adjourned to June 17.

Honour killing cases

The same panel directed the government to submit a report on pending cases dealing with honour killings. A PIL was filed by U Sambasiva Rao against the state for failing to stem this barbaric act and its inaction in conducting fair investigations in these killings for three years.

The panel directed the government to file fresh counters, submit the current status of the pending cases, steps being taken to curb such incidents and also the manner in which the apex court guidelines were being implemented. The case was adjourned to August 5.

‘Illegal’ shopping mall

The same panel pulled up the state for not taking any action against the errant officials who allowed illegal construction of a shopping mall in Adilabad district. Gottimukkala VRRG Raju challenged the action of the Municipal Commissioner in allowing the Munnuru Kapu Sangam to construct the shopping mall instead of a community hall and hostel for the members of the community on the land allotted to them by the state.

The panel sought a report from the state on this. While posting the case to July 1, it directed the state to issue notices to the Kapu Sangam seeking their explanation and directed the Sangam to file a reply in two weeks. It further directed the Municipal Commissioner to pass orders within two weeks thereafter.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .