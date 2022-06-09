Telangana Health Profile in Mulugu and Siricilla concludes

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:41 PM, Thu - 9 June 22

Hyderabad: The prestigious Telangana Health Profile initiative, which was launched on a pilot basis in Mulugu and Sircilla districts, has concluded on Thursday. The health profile initiative involved collecting blood samples and other physical parameters from 5,20,301 individuals in Mulugu and Sircilla combined over a span of 70 days by 446 teams of field level workers.

In the process, at Sircilla, 4,48,771 blood samples were collected and 10,60,201 diagnostic tests are underway while in Mulugu, a total of 2,69,491 blood samples were collected for conducting a total of 5,08,123 tests at the local T-Diagnostic laboratories in the next day or two.

Reviewing the health profile initiative on Thursday, Health Minister, T Harish Rao said that all individuals who underwent the diagnostic tests in the two districts will receive a health profile card, which has to be produced by them in future while availing healthcare services at government hospitals.

The local T-Diagnostic laboratories in the two districts will conduct and release the reports of blood analysis in the next 24-hours directly to the cell phone numbers of the beneficiaries. In case a medical condition is detected, the individual will be directly referred for consultation with government doctor.

The field level teams, comprising of an ANM and ASHA, visited households in the two districts and collected blood samples from beneficiaries. A total of 30 different tests will be conducted on each blood sample by the T-Diagnostic laboratories. The health profile cards will be released to the individuals at the earliest, Harish Rao said.