Telangana High Court asks GHMC to file fresh report on road repair

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:49 PM, Mon - 25 April 22

Hyderabad: A two judge panel of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili on Monday directed the GHMC to file fresh status report in a PIL filed complaining inaction of the civic authorities in repairing road leading from the High Court of Telangana to National Police Academy.

The panel was dealing with a PIL filed by Syed Faizuddin. He complained that the authorities failed to act on several representations made by him. He contended that the road was in a very pathetic condition due to under-constructed bridges. The leftover of the road was also not properly maintained by the authorities leading to several mishaps on the road, the petitioner complained.

Taking a very serious note of the condition of the road, the Chief Justice commented that he had to miss his flight because of the pathetic condition of the road. The standing counsel for GHMC assured the panel that the repair of the road and bridge would be taken up at top priority by it and fresh status report will be filed within 2 weeks. Observing the same the panel posted the matter after vacation.

