Telangana High Court asks govt to file report on Right To Education

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:59 PM, Fri - 22 July 22

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court comprising of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice S Nanda on Friday directed the state government to file a report pertaining to the steps taken for ensuring basic facilities in government schools as per the Right to Education Act. The panel was dealing with a PIL filed by Abhiram, a second-year law student based on an article published in a newspaper.

The petitioner contended that government schools in remote places of Komurum Bheem, Asifabad, Mancherial and Jangaon districts in Telangana were lacking proper school building and other basic facilities. The petitioner complained that some of the schools in tribal hamlets were being run in huts and sheds. The Government Pleader submitted that similar questions were already dealt with the Apex Court, wherein guidelines were issued to all States and union Territories for the implementation of the Act. The panel while observing that the guidelines were issued a decade back ordered the government to submit a fresh status report.

Osmania General Hospital building

The same panel on Friday heard a batch of Public Interest Litigations questioning the inaction of Municipal Administration and Urban Development and the Health Department of Telangana in not kick starting the construction of a new multi-storied building for housing the Osmania General Hospital with all super speciality facilities in the place of existing old hospital at Afzal Gunj, Hyderabad.

Earlier, the court constituted a committee comprising of experts from IIT and ASI to examine the fitness of the hospital. The panel was dealing with a petition was filed by Osmania Medical College Alumni Association. The petitioner contended that the building was in nascent condition and was not fit for housing a hospital. They sought demolition of the old building and a new building be constructed in the existing place.

The Advocate General pointed out that Osmania Hospital was a heritage building and demolition of it would certainly affect the pristine glory. He further stated that enough space was available to construct a new hospital retaining the old building which can be used for some other administrative purposes along the lines of the committee members. The matter is adjourned to August 28 for further hearing.