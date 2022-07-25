Telangana High Court dismisses PIL on Household survey

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:17 PM, Mon - 25 July 22

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice Surepalli Nanda on Monday dismissed a PIL questioning collection of data of the citizens residing in the state of Telangana especially ‘Seemandhra’ people during Intensive Household Survey conducted in August 2014.

The panel was dealing with a PIL filed by one J. Rammohan Chaudhary. The petitioner contended that the data collection was entrusted to an outsourcing agency and that there was every scope for leakage of such sensitive personal data in the hands of outsourcing agency. When the petitioner, who was appearing as party in person, did not turn up for hearing in spite of the matter being specifically posted for hearing, the panel dismissed the PIL for non-prosecution.