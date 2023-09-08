Telangana High Court grants interim bail to Sunil Yadav for father’s last rites

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:14 PM, Fri - 8 September 23

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court on Friday granted four-day interim bail to Sunil Yadav, the accused in the murder case of former minister YS Vivekanada Reddy for performing the last rites of his father Krishnaiah in Pulivendula in Kadapa district.

The court further said that keeping in view the threat perception of the witnesses and also considering the safety and security of Yadav, at least two security personnel have to accompany him round the clock.

“The entire expenditure of deployment of security persons or policemen for keeping surveillance and security of the applicant shall be borne by him,” the court said.

“He is also directed to surrender before the court after expiry of interim bail period,” the court said.

