Andhra Pradesh: Four killed in tragic road accident

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:12 PM, Fri - 8 September 23

Chittoor: Four persons were killed in a road accident when three vehicles were involved in a collision near Vadamalapeta checkpost in the district on Friday morning.

A lorry hit a stationary lorry at the check post and as it fell across the road, a car rammed into it. This was followed by a motorbike crashing into the car. The injured were rushed to hospital.