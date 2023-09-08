Friday, Sep 8, 2023
Home | Andhra Pradesh | Andhra Pradesh Four Killed In Tragic Road Accident

Andhra Pradesh: Four killed in tragic road accident

Four persons were killed in a road accident when three vehicles were involved in a collision near Vadamalapeta checkpost in the district on Friday morning.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 04:12 PM, Fri - 8 September 23
Andhra Pradesh: Four killed in tragic road accident

Chittoor: Four persons were killed in a road accident when three vehicles were involved in a collision near Vadamalapeta checkpost in the district on Friday morning.

A lorry hit a stationary lorry at the check post and as it fell across the road, a car rammed into it. This was followed by a motorbike crashing into the car. The injured were rushed to hospital.

Related News

Latest News