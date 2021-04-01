Telangana High Court grants permission for conduct of ‘Gau Mata Sammelanam’

The authorities submitted that such order has been passed considering the sudden increase of the Covid cases and in pursuance of the guidelines issued under the GO 69 by the Home Department.

By | Legal correspondent | Published: 12:49 am

Hyderabad: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday granted permission for conducting “Gau Mata Sammelanam”- the spiritual awareness programme at the NTR stadium, Hyderabad on April 1 from 3pm to 9pm. Yuga Tulasi Foundation filed this writ petition challenging the action of the police refusing permission for the conduct of the event.

The authorities submitted that such order has been passed considering the sudden increase of the Covid cases and in pursuance of the guidelines issued under the GO 69 by the Home Department. The Petitioners told necessary precautions were taken, including sprinkling organic cow dung, and the participants were reduced from 2,000 to 400. The judge said when permission is granted for screening of movies what is the difficulty of allowing meeting in such big stadium. The petitioner shall take all steps to reduce the participants further below 400, and also made it clear this order shall not be a precedent to similar circumstances.

Plea challenges termination of retired Judicial Officers

Termination of retired Judicial Officers

A two judge panel of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy on Wednesday issued notice in a writ plea questioning the termination of all retired Judicial Officers who were employed on a temporary basis. The petition is filed by A Pooja and 79 others questioning the orders of the High Court on the administrative side.

The High Court by its proceedings dated March 26 have terminated the services of all retired Judicial Officers, Retired Employee and other contract employees working in the all 55 Special Magistrate Court from April 1. The petitioners included administrative staff like Junior Assistant and Typist in the Special Magistrate Court. It is contended that the said proceedings was to terminate them and accommodate the contract employees who were working in the Special Court from the past two years and to accommodate them on the Outsourcing basis till appoint the regular employees was illegal.

The counsel for the petitioner pointed out to the court that the said action of the court on the Administrative side by the Registrar General is irrational, perverse and against the principles of natural justice. The panel after hearing the matter issued notice to the Government and the High Court. The matter is thus adjourned to June 24.