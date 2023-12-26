Suspense continues over the release of movie ‘Vyuham’

Vyuham Movie which is a political thriller based on the alleged corruption in the State of Andhra Pradesh scheduled for release on December 29, however the TDP has approached court for quashing the movie certificate

Hyderabad: Suspense continues over the release of the movie ‘Vyuham’ as the Telangana High Court posted the case for adjudication on December 28. Vyuham Movie which is a political thriller based on the alleged corruption in the State of Andhra Pradesh scheduled for release on December 29, however the Telugu Desam Party has approached court for quashing the movie certificate.

It may be recalled that the production unit has approached High Court and succeeded in obtaining public exhibition certificate from the Revising Committee (formulated under the Cinematograph Certification Rules, 1983). The order passed by the Revising Committee granting certificate was challenged by the Telugu Desam Party(TDP) contending that the Revising Committee decision was illegal. Senior Counsel, Murlidhar Unnam representing the TDP submitted that the certificate was granted against the guidelines stipulated by the Board of Film Certification. He said that the movie portrays the present Chief Minister of AP as protagonist and the ex CM Chandrababu Naidu as the antagonist.

The movie is based on the interpretation of the facts known to the Director, Senior Counsel submitted. Many matters which are sub judice before the court including the cases of skill development scam were shown in the movie portraying Chandrababu in a negative role, he said and argued that such imposition would lead to media trial. The movie ends with Chandrababu Naidu calling the public fools and people giving slogans in favour of Jagan Mohan Reddy, he added.

Moreover, he raised contention that “the only question that needs to be answered is which will prevail when Article 19 and Article 21 are pitted against each other” and argued that “freedom to live a life with dignity will prevail over one’s right to freely express oneself”. The movie can be postponed, but the damage to person cannot be reversed, the Senior Counsel stated concluding his detailed arguments. Justice Surepally Nanda posted the case to December 28 for taking a final decision.