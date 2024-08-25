Minor boy sent to juvenile home for raping minor girl in Asifabad

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A minor boy was sent to a juvenile home for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl from a weaker section under the guise of love in Asifabad town on Sunday.

In a statement issued by Asifabad DSP P Sadaiah, the sixteen-year-old boy from the town was produced before a juvenile justice board in Asifabad, which sent him to a juvenile home.

The boy was booked under SC, ST Prevention of Atrocities Act and POCSO-Act and relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhitha (BNS) on the charges of raping the girl by blackmailing her using her intimate photographs on August 23.

He earlier forced her to make a video call and took screenshots of her nudity. He befriended her by promising to marry her. The DSP took up investigations and detained the boy.

Sadaiah advised parents to track activities of their children. He told them to keep a watch on friends of their children. He requested them to be cautious of the behavior of kids. He wanted parents of girls and women to be vigilant of boys with criminal tendencies.