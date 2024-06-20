Telangana Horticulture dept to hold training program on terrace gardening on June 23

The main objective of the programme 'Mana illu Mana kuragayalu programme' is to create awareness on growing good quality, pesticide residue free vegetables on the terrace, thereby promoting public health and reducing carbon emissions.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 June 2024, 06:06 PM

Hyderabad: Keeping in view the rapid urbanization, unavailability of required area for cultivation of vegetables and escalating vegetables prices, the Department Horticulture, Telangana, is organizing training programme on June 23 from 10 am to 1 pm at Telangana Horticulture Training Institute, Red Hills.

The registration fee Rs.100 and those interested in participating in the training for further details can contact Ph. 7674072539/8977714409.

In a press release issued here, the Director of Horticulture & Sericulture, said vegetables play on important role in supplying adequate vitamins and minerals required for the human body. For a balanced diet, an adult should have an intake of 400 gm of vegetables per day.