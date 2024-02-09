Hyderabad: Training on gender-inclusive language conducted

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 February 2024, 08:27 PM

Hyderabad: A training program on ‘Using Gender-Inclusive Language in Official Communications’ for field level outreach workers from Women and Child Welfare department, officers from Sakhi OSC who provide a range of services including psycho-social counselling and temporary shelter to women affected by violence, was conducted by Dr MCRHRD Institute of Telangana between February 7 and 9, 2024.

Addressing the participants, Dr. Shashank Goel, Director General, Dr MCR HRD Institute, said the training program was aimed at imparting knowledge and skills to develop positive attitude in using Gender-Inclusive Language in all forms of communication, including oral, written, formal and informal, both in English and Telugu.

Dr MCR HRD is making strong efforts to apply Gender-Inclusive Language in various sectors like Education, Health, Local Governance, Media, etc, he added.

Senior officials of Dr MCR HRD including Srinivas Madhav, senior faculty and Course Coordinator and Prof. (Dr.) A.S. Ramachandra, Head, Centre for International Relations and Security, conceptualized and conducted the. Dr. Sunitha, State Mission Coordinator and Sri Saka Venkateswara Rao, faculty also conducted session on gender issues.