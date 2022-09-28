PJTSAU launches five-day certificate course on Terrace and Balcony Gardening

Hyderabad: Extension Education Institute (EEI), Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU), is organizing a five-day certificate course on Terrace and Balcony Gardening for Urban and Peri-Urban dwellers at EEI Hyderabad.

The programme which is for beginners will be conducted from October 11 to 15.

Homemakers, employees and youth who are interested in learning how to start and maintain fruit and vegetable terrace gardens can learn from experts at EEI, Rajendranagar. The medium of instruction is Telugu and there are only 30 seats which will be filled on a first come, first served basis.

The course fee per participant is Rs.4,000 and the last date to register is October 3. For registration and payment of fees, visit the website http://www.eeihyd.org/ or https://www.pjtsau.edu.in/. For further information, contact 040-24015368 9866618107 / 7993718925 / 8919696732 / 7799055994.