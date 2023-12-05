| Telangana Icrisat Launches Technology On Wheels To Offer Soil Testing Services On Site To Farmers

Telangana: ICRISAT launches Technology on Wheels to offer soil testing services on site to farmers

The newly launched ‘Technology on Wheels’ reflects ICRISAT's commitment to bridging the gap between scientific advancements and in-the-field implementation

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:48 PM, Tue - 5 December 23

Director General of ICRISAT, Dr Jacqueline Hughes is flagging off Technology on Wheels at ICRISAT in Patancheru on Tuesday.

Sanagreddy: The International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) marked World Soil Day 2023 with the inauguration of ‘Technology on Wheels’, a new initiative designed to promote sustainable soil and water management practices among farmers.

This year’s World Soil Day theme, “Soil and Water: A Source of Life,” holds particular relevance for drylands, where there is a deficit of both water and soil nutrients.

Cognizant of this inherent challenge, and the fact that soil and water account for 95 per cent of global food production, ICRISAT remains steadfast in addressing the urgent challenges posed by land degradation and the decline in soil health—particularly in the context of climate change.

The newly launched ‘Technology on Wheels’, a mobile soil and water testing laboratory, reflects ICRISAT’s commitment to bridging the gap between scientific advancements and in-the-field implementation.

Developed in partnership with the Laurus Charitable Trust, the mobile facility will operate in the Medchal-Malkajgiri districts of Telangana, India, and offer on-site soil testing services to farmers, promoting the adoption of regenerative agricultural practices at the grassroots level.

Speaking at an event to mark the occasion, Director General of ICRISAT, Dr Jacqueline Hughes has highlighted ICRISAT’s longstanding efforts to bolster soil health across Asia and Africa by advancing scientific knowledge and fostering awareness of the inter-connectedness between soil and water for resilient and sustainable agri-food systems.

“We recognise that science and society, particularly farmers through their farming practices, help preserve life on Earth. At ICRISAT, we aim to provide innovative, easily implementable solutions that safeguard soils and secure water for our present and future,” Dr Hughes said.

Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer at Laurus Labs, VV Ravi Kumar, Global Research Program Director for Resilient Farms and Food Systems Dr ML Jat, Manager at the Charles Renard Analytical Laboratory at ICRISAT Dr Pushpajeet L Choudhari and others were present.