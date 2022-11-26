Telangana: IGP urges parents to keep vigil on children’s activities, prevent unlawful activities

T Prabhakar Rao has urged the parents to keep a constant vigil on the activities of their wards so as to prevent them from indulging in unlawful activities.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:12 PM, Sat - 26 November 22

IG Intelligence Prabhakar Rao at sports event at Skills Stork International School in Hanamkonda on Saturday

Hanamkonda: Inspector General of Police (IGP), Intelligence, T Prabhakar Rao has urged the parents to keep a constant vigil on the activities of their wards so as to prevent them from indulging in unlawful activities. He also appealed to the parents to strive to make their children good citizens.

Addressing the students and parents at the valedictory of the Skill Stork International School’s annual sports event called ‘Udaan’22’ at Bheemaram here on Saturday, he said that the parents must see that their children serve the society and make the society proud.

Also Read Transforming lives of autistic children from surviving to thriving

SVS Group of Institutions chairman Dr Errabelli Thirumal Rao, Vice-Chairperson Dr Errabelli Suvarna, Director of Skill Stork International School Errabelli Anoop Rao, Director of Prathima Cancer Super Speciality hospital Dr Boinpally Prateek, MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, IAS officer Krishna Bhaskar and others attended as the guests at the sports extravaganza.

More than 1500 prizes have been distributed to those who performed well in the sports and games organised by the school. Cultural events organised on the occasion have enthralled the audience.