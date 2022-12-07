Telangana: Imposters cheat people with fake profile picture of Agriculture Minister

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy urged people not to fall prey to such cyber criminals and send any money to the imposters including phone number 9353849489.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:46 PM, Wed - 7 December 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy became a victim of cyber criminals who were impersonating him and collecting money from others. He urged people not to fall prey to such cyber criminals and send any money to the imposters including phone number 9353849489.

In a statement, Niranjan Reddy said it has come to his notice that some cyber criminals were impersonating him using his display picture and fake phone numbers. They were posing as Niranjan Reddy and seeking money from government employees, public representatives and activists as well as his friends and relatives.

He advised them not to respond to such messages on social media or deposit amount into the bank accounts of the accused who were conning people. He is seeking legal advice before initiating action against the cyber criminals.