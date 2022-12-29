Telangana: IndianOil to set up 264 charging stations, 25 battery swapping facilities

In the last 3 years, it has setup 94 battery charging stations and aims to commission another 264 charging stations this year, in Telangana.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:28 AM, Thu - 29 December 22

Hyderabad: IndianOil had issued Letter of Intent for setting up of seven compressed biogas (CBG) production plants in Telangana. Of them, three will come up in Hyderabad and one each in Jangaon, Mahabubnagar, Medchal and Warangal, said B Anil Kumar, executive director and State Head for IndianOil, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

CBG purchased from these plants through a long-term agreement would be marketed through IndianOil’s retail outlets under the brand ‘IndiGreen’, he said. The company achieved 10% ethanol blending with petrol in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read IndianOil launches Indane Tatkal Seva at Hyderabad

In the last 3 years, it commissioned 337 retail outlets in Telangana. It has setup 94 battery charging stations and aims to commission another 264 charging stations this year. It also plans to commission 25 battery swapping facilities at its retail outlets across Telangana, said Kumar.

The company markets CNG at 46 retail outlets in Telangana and has plans to add another 21 CNG filling facilities this year. IndianOil is working towards 20% ethanol blended petrol in line with the government mandate. Additional tankage of 6,000 kl is being constructed at the upcoming Malkapur terminal at Hyderabad to increase the capacity in line with 20% ethanol blending with 40 days coverage, he said.

IndianOil in Telangana has 34.6% market share in petrol, 38% in diesel and about 40% in the domestic LPG business. It has a storage capacity of 11.86 thousand kilolitre (tkl) of motor spirit and 42.56 tkl of high-speed diesel in Telangana.