Telangana industries can add five lakh jobs by 2027, says CII

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:41 PM, Wed - 20 July 22

Hyderabad: Industries in Telangana will create about five lakh jobs by 2027. The State will be one of the major contributors among the Southern States that are expected to generate about 25 lakh jobs during this period, said Suchitra Ella, Chairperson, CII Southern Region.

Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad on Wednesday, Ella said that CII will promote Southern States as an attractive investment destination globally and also work with existing industries for expansion of their business operations. The Southern States’ leadership in ease of doing business supported by stable Governments are game changers in achieving this milestone on job creation, she added.

Telangana has been recognised as a ‘Top Achiever’ in the ease of doing business rankings by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade. Telangana apart, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu from the southern States also were clubbed under the `Top Achiever’ category. Ella said district development plans will be evolved for select districts from each State. CII will pitch Telangana’s strengths including innovation and startups hub, research and development, proactive policies in the State, emerging sectors, pharma and life sciences and others.

CII will work with the industry and the academia towards a `Digital Telangana. It will also encourage dual education- theory at college and practical training at an industry- to improve the skill sets of students. “We will push Brand Telangana as the best destination for investments. Tier II cities like Warangal and Nizamabad will be our focus areas too,” Ella said.

Telangana contributed 4.75% to the GDP, Tamil Nadu 8.6%, Andhra Pradesh 4.67%, Karnataka 7.85%, Kerala 4.18% and Puducherry 0.18% to the GDP, she said adding that the southern States now account for more than 30% of the nation’s GDP.

CII is working with the State Governments of Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for setting up a CII –Government Consultative Forum to promote industrial development and improve ease of doing business in the respective States.

Defence and aerospace, electronics, agriculture and food processing, pharma, biotechnology, artificial intelligence and robotics, ayurveda, automobiles, textiles, logistics and tourism will be the focus areas for creating employment opportunities in the Sourthern States.

To a query on rupee touching Rs 80 to a dollar, Ella said the industry was not overly concerned with the fall. Rupee performed better compared to other currencies and the trend looks positive, she said declining to comment on GST on food products.