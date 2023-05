| Telangana Inter Results To Be Declared At 11 Am On Tuesday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:26 PM, Mon - 8 May 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The results for the intermediate board exams in Telangana are set to the declared at around 11 am on Tuesday by Minister of Education, P Sabitha Indra Reddy.

A total of 9,47,699 including 4,82,677 first year and 4,65,022 second year intermediate students had registered for the examinations held from March 15 to April 4.

More details to follow.