Telangana: Inter supplementary exam results to be declared on Friday

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate (TS BIE) will declare results of Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations of both the first and second-year at 2 pm on Friday.
Students can check their result on the websites https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in and https://results.cgg.gov.in/.
The inter supplementary exams were conducted from June 12 to 20.