Telangana: Inter supplementary exam results to be declared on Friday

Telangana State Board of Intermediate will declare results of Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations of both the first and second-year at 2 pm on Friday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:49 PM, Thu - 6 July 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate (TS BIE) will declare results of Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations of both the first and second-year at 2 pm on Friday.

Students can check their result on the websites https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in and https://results.cgg.gov.in/.

The inter supplementary exams were conducted from June 12 to 20.

