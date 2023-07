| Ssc Public Advanced Supplementary Exam Results To Be Released Tomorrow

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:50 PM, Thu - 6 July 23

Hyderabad: The SSC Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations, June 2023, results will be released at 3 pm on Friday.

After declaration, students can view their result on the website https://www.bse.telangana.gov.in/.