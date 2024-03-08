Telangana: Intermediate student ends life at Hanamkonda

An Intermediate first year student of a Hanamkonda-based private junior college allegedly ended her life by jumping from the college building in Bheemaram area

Hanamkonda: An Intermediate first year student of a Hanamkonda-based private junior college allegedly ended her life by jumping from the college building in Bheemaram area of the district on Thursday late night. She has been identified as Polugula Sahithi of Gatlakaniparthi village in Shayampet Mandal of the district.

According to police, Sahithi climbed the college building on Thursday late night and jumped to death. The police claimed that poor performance in the ongoing Intermediate examinations led to her suicide.

However, Sahithi’s father Polugula Prabhakar claimed that his daughter never spoke to him about poor performance in the intermediate examination or that she was depressed. He accused the college management of hiding the facts and misleading the investigation. “My daughter died on Thursday night and I was informed by the college management only on Friday morning that too after shifting her body to MGM hospital for postmortem,” he alleged.

Students union members staged a protest in front of the college demanding justice for Sahithi. The police have registered a case of suspicious death and investigation is underway.