Farmers facing acute water scarcity in Mahabubabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 March 2024, 07:27 PM

Mahabubabad: The farmers of Narsimhulapet mandal are facing acute water crisis following drying up of Akeru Vagu passing through the mandal. The farmers are forced to hire JCB to dig water pits for irrigation purposes.

A video of villagers of Kowsalyadevipalle village of Narsimhulapet mandal blaming the Congress government for the situation is going viral on social media platform ‘X’. A woman was seen criticising the Congress government for its failure to provide water to the mandal.

“We have never faced such a problem in the last ten years during the BRS government. The Akeru Vagu never dried in the last ten years as the government released water from SRSP on a regular basis. We are spending Rs. 7,000 for digging water pits through JCB.

When KCR was CM everything was good. We never faced such a problem,” the woman said.

The villagers are requesting the government to release water from the SRSP canal to save the Yasangi crops.

They said that it had become very difficult for them to get water for the crops as the entire lakes in the area had dried up. Interestingly, last year Akeru Vagu was in news for overflowing water and creating flood like situation in Mahabubabad district.