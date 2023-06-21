Telangana: Irrigation dept starts pumping Godavari water into Ranganayaka Sagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:00 PM, Wed - 21 June 23

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is offering prayers to goddess Ganga at Ranganayaka Sagar after switching on the lift pump on Wednesday.

Siddipet: The Irrigation department has started pumping Godavari water into the Ranganayaka Sagar project on Wednesday.

The project, which was having 3 TCMft of storage capacity, had just 0.7TMCft of water now as most of the water was used for the irrigation needs of last Yasangi. As a precautionary measure, the State government has decided to pump in 2TCMft of water by operating one pump every day for six days. The pumps will be operated only during the daytime for 12 hours every day. Each pump can pump in 3,400 cusecs of water.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao released the water into the reservoir by switching on the lift pump at Ranganayaka Sagar on Wednesday evening. The irrigation authorities said they would operate all four pumps during these six days to get them ready for the season. The State government was contemplating releasing irrigation water to Vanakalam crops shortly from Ranganayaka Sagar.

